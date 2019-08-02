Christopher Nolan’s Tenet teaser drops, says it’s ‘time for a new mission’ as fans lose their minds online

hollywood

A teaser trailer for director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming action film, Tenet, is reportedly being shown before US screenings of the latest Fast & Furious film, Hobbs & Shaw. The one-minute teaser features actor John David Washington, who is introduced as ‘a new protagonist’, and is the only billed actor.

According to multiple reports online, the teaser opens with a shot of a bullet hole in glass. We see Washington’s character as he surveys the hole, and the camera tracks his movement sideways as it reveals more damage. The teaser then cuts between quick action shots, including what appears to be a masked swat team, before finally showing Washington’s character, wearing an oxygen mask. A pulsating, bass-heavy track plays in the background, as the words, “Time has come for a new protagonist,” and “Time has come for a new kind of mission,” are shown on screen.

Fans on Twitter shared their excitement at watching the teaser. Here are some reactions, one of which is a video recording of the teaser:

Me leaving the theater after seeing the Tenet trailer pic.twitter.com/ePMShQ7aFo — 𝒜𝓀𝒾𝓇𝒶𝒦ℴ𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇✧ ✧ ✦ ✦ (@ECNALHANID) August 1, 2019

I might have to sit through Hobbs as Shaw just to see the Tenet trailer pic.twitter.com/xPrEXmUt6S — 𝒜𝓀𝒾𝓇𝒶𝒦ℴ𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇✧ ✧ ✦ ✦ (@ECNALHANID) August 1, 2019

#Tenet teaser just played in front of #HobbsAndShaw. VERY short but built up well with the music. Quick looks at the characters and some action. It absolutely feels like a Nolan movie. I started to get chills just trying to imagine what this could be about. I’m PUMPED for 2020. pic.twitter.com/tI4W0hLNbn — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) August 1, 2019

I RAN TO THE BATHROOM TO TELL YALL THAT THERES LIKE A FORTY SECOND TRAILER FOR NOLAN’S TENET AND IT LOOKS FUCKING GODLY IM SHAKING GOODBYE https://t.co/amkxS6TRU8 — ALEX!!!! (@comicbookfilms) August 1, 2019

OMG THE #TENET TRAILER IS HAPPENING!!!!!!!! — Max Joseph (@Mjoseph492) August 1, 2019

It is unclear if and when the teaser will be released online. But Nolan has used the same approach - sharing a teaser a year ahead of release - for several of his previous films. Every one of them, from Inception to The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk, unveiled first looks well in advance of their release.

Last week, pictures from the Estonia sets of the film were leaked online. They showed several scenes featuring cast members Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Dimple Kapadia being filmed. Tenet is said to be set in the world of international espionage, but with a science-fiction twist. The film also stars Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine, and is slated for a July, 2020 release.

