Dimple Kapadia spotted filming Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in leaked set pics. See her look here

Actor Dimple Kapadia was spotted on the set of director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming high-concept spy-thriller, Tenet. Nolan is reportedly filming big scale action scenes for the film in Estonia.

Several set pictures and videos have been shared on social media, revealing everything from the looks of key cast members, to the film’s (as of now) title treatment, which suggests that Nolan has another mind-bender in the works.

FIRST LOOK at Dimple Kapadia on the set of #Tenet, with lead John David Washington, Christopher Nolan and Hoyte van Hoytema.



They’re using Panavision 65mm cameras here. Based on the set videos from Tallinn, I suspect the action scenes are shot in IMAX and the rest is 65mm film. pic.twitter.com/U8jZISJGv0 — Adam Khan (@AdamKhan100) July 27, 2019

Christopher Nolan's new movie "TENET" logo been revealed. Another mind blowing gem? "TENƎꓕ" pic.twitter.com/lzoqaCdNIf — #D10S 🇩🇿🎗️ (@_ItsKarim) July 26, 2019

Potential Spoilers: Today is Christopher Nolan's last day of shooting Tenet on Laagna Road. #Tenet pic.twitter.com/cjRRgDYn5T — Warga Emas 🔰 (@iamaniff) July 25, 2019

In the leaked set images, the filmmaker can be seen walking beside Dimple, who is sporting a dazzling white outfit, paired with what appears to be a shawl. Dimple also has her grey hair tied up in neatly in a bun, giving off a very official look. Nolan can be seen wearing his trademark blazer, and sipping his hot beverage out of a thermos. In one picture, he seems to be sharing a smile with Dimple, and has his arm around her.

A close-up of the film’s title treatment, spotted on a clap board, shows that Nolan is making the best use of the fact that the title is also a palindrome. Other set leaks reveal actor Elizabeth Debicki preparing for a shot, as well as an action scene.

Besides Estonia, the film will also be shot in the US, the UK, Italy and in September, India. A report previously claimed that the movie “will mostly be filming in south Bombay, around the Gateway of India, the Taj Mahal hotel and the Colaba Market.”

Tenet is reportedly budgeted at $225 million, which makes it Nolan’s most expensive film behind the $250 million The Dark Knight Rises. The film is reportedly set in the world of international espionage, and is said to feature science-fiction elements. The cast also includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, and Nolan regulars Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine. The film is slated for a July, 2020 release.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 20:05 IST