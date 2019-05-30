Christopher Nolan to shoot Tenet in Mumbai this September, features Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia

Earlier this month came the news that veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia will make her Hollywood debut in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming international espionage thriller, Tenet. The Dunkirk director is expected to shoot some portions of his film in September.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Nolan will be in Mumbai in mid-September and will shoot some portions of the film. “Nolan was in Mumbai last year for an event hosted by Film Heritage Foundation’s Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on the need to promote the use, restoration and preservation of films. During his four-day stay he decided to shoot here, and in September will mostly be filming in south Bombay, around the Gateway of India, the Taj Mahal hotel and the Colaba Market.”

“Dimple plays a 60-plus lady who has a crucial role in the narrative. Her readings were done at a Sobo hotel,” the source added. The report also said that the Mumbai schedule is expected to go on for seven to eight days and a major chase sequence will be canned during that period. Tenet is said to be an international espionage drama, shot across seven countries including US, Estonia, Italy, the UK apart from India.

Dimpal was initially hesitant about the film but then decided to tape an audition, her career’s first, the actor’s talent manager, Purvi Lavigia Vats, told PTI. “We suggested her name for this film to them. Following which, I brought this up to her. She was initially a bit hesitant as she did not have an idea about her role in detail. I just briefed her. She got interested and taped her audition. This is the first time she auditioned for a film.”

Nolan, it seems, was convinced that Kapadia was the right choice after seeing the audition tape. “They had come here (in Mumbai) recently to meet her. They were really interested in meeting her and to know more about her,” Purvi said.

Tenet is Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk and besides Kapadia will feature Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki in it.

Kapadia has well known for her film Rudaali, which earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress. Her other notable films include Bobby, Saagar, Lekin, Dil Chahta Hai, Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny among others.

