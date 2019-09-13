Nach Baliye 9 promo: Raveena Tandon scolds Urvashi Dholakia, Ahmed Khan shuts her down. Watch

tv

A teaser for this weekend’s episode of Nach Baliye 9 has hinted at an argument between contestant Urvashi Dholakia and judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Urvashi has alleged that the judges were partial to certain contestants after she was eliminated from the show, but she has been brought back as a wild card contestant.

In the 30-second video that was shared on the Star Plus social accounts, Raveena can be seen broaching the subject of Urvashi’s statements to the media with her. “Opportunity di gayi hai yahaan aap logon ko. Baahar jaake ulta seedha bolne ka koi haq nahi hai (You have been given an opportunity. You have no right to make uncivil statement in the public),” Raveena says. Urvashi replies, “Iss manch pe bolne ka mauka kabhi mila hai kya (Have we ever had the opportunity to speak on such a stage)?” Ahmed Khan, with whom Urvashi has had a back-and-forth in the past, butts in and says, “She (Raveena) is speaking. Let her finish.”

The drama began when Urvashi and her partner, Anuj Sachdeva were eliminated from the show. In an interview to Bombay Times, Urvashi had said, “How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where’s the score board to show where each of us stands when it comes to audience’s votes plus judges’ scores? If the show was all about young couples, then why bring us in? If you have brought us on the show, then why the partiality?”

About the events of the episode, SpotboyE had quoted a source as saying, “Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show. She said she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage. The ace choreographer-turned-director told Urvashi that if that’s the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away.”

