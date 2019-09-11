Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia has a face-off with judge Ahmed Khan, he says ‘give bad performance and get eliminated’

tv

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:12 IST

Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva -- the new wild card entries to join dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 -- reportedly had a face-off with judge Ahmed Khan upon their return. Post their exit, Urvashi had blamed the judges of being unfair to them.

Urvashi and Anuj shot for their comeback performance on Monday. Spotboye has quoted a source as saying, “Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show. She said she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage. The ace choreographer-turned-director told Urvashi that if that’s the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away.”

In an explosive interview to Bombay Times post her exit, Urvashi had accused the makers of the show of “partiality towards certain couples” while adding that “if there’s no drama, then there’s no prize.”

Anuj had also told Hindustan Times in an interview that may be the judges forgot to comment on their act. He said, “At least I should have been told about what was lacking in my performance. I don’t even know why I got less marks. Not even a single comment was made. We were at the bottom since day one but never got the opportunity to analyse the comments and realise what was wrong so that we could improve.”

Along with Urvashi-Anuj, three more wild card jodis will be joining the show including ex couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, Pooja Banerjee and husband and national swimming champion Sandeep Sejwal.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur competes with uncle Armaan Jain in bicycle crunches. Here’s what happened

Madhurima and Vishal had also left the show on a sour note and had pledged never to work with an ex again. She had even said that she would not even greet Vishal if she ever comes face to face with him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 16:10 IST