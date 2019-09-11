Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur competes with uncle Armaan Jain in bicycle crunches. Here’s what happened

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:42 IST

Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are back in town after vacationing in the US for around a month. The two, along with their kids Taimur, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, visited aunt Rima Jain for the Ganpati darshan and spent some quality time together.

Pictures and videos of Kareena’s son Taimur and Karisma’s son Kiaan having fun together have surfaced online. The two were joined by Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash and it seems it was nothing less than a fun riot.

Taimur also bonded well with his uncle Armaan Jain and tried to copy his antics. A viral video shows the two air cycling while lying on a bed. Taimur can be seen giggling as he tries to outperform Armaan in bicycle crunches.

Another picture from their get-together shows them engaged in a serious conversation. Taimur, looking cute in a simple white kurta pyjama, can be seen holding a tambourine in hand and intently looking at Armaan, who is seen explaining something to him. Armaan posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Hey Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me!”

One of the many candid pictures show all three- Taimur, Kiaan and Karan’s daughter Roohi with folded hands. The idol of Lord Ganpati can be seen in the background.

Another video of Taimur shouting ‘Mangal Murti Moreya’ have kept his fans entertained. The little one can be seen sitting on Armaan’s stomach while Kiaan, dressed in a blue kurta pyjama is seen saying it quietly. It was shared by Karisma on her Instagram account.

The group picture from their get-together during the Ganpati celebrations show Karisma, Kareena, their mother Babita, kids Taimur and Kiaan, aunt Rima, cousin Armaan and Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo sitting with her grandkids.

Kareena is currently playing a co-judge on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. She will now be seen in Good News that is set to hit theatres on December 27. Her another film Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release next year.

Karisma is also making a comeback to acting and will be seen in a web series, Mentalhood. She will play a blogger and a mother of three naughty kids.

