Kareena Kapoor does yoga but it’s her son Taimur who steals the show. Watch

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:07 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness role model for many of her fans. She lost a lot of weight post the birth of her son, Taimur Ali Khan, and did so in a healthy way. She maintains a strict regimen. A new video has surfaced online, which shows why she is so fit.

In the video, Kareena is possibly at her home and is doing Surya Namaskar. The video is in a fast forward mode. Taimur can be seen playing at the far end of the room. While her act did get many nods, the internet was clearly in love with Taimur. One user remarked how “Taimur is stealing all the limelight”, another one said, “Watched this video more than 10 times only bcz of that cute ball at the back..”.

Given her massive fan following, anything she does, instantly goes viral. On Sunday, a new video clip went viral which had Kareena dance to her hit song, Fevicol Se (from Dabangg 2) on the sets of Dance India Dance. She did so at a request from newcomer Sehher Bammba, who will soon make her film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film’s team including actor and Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol and his son, Karan, and Sehher visited the dance reality show to promote their film. Both Karan and Sehher are making their screen debut with the film.

Kareena remains busy as ever. Last month, she was the showstopper for designers, Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week. Her act was the closing show of the fashion event.

The actor had been stationed in London for more than two months, shooting for her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. Kareena will be seen as a police officer in the film. A picture of her in costume went viral too. She has also completed shooting for Good News, a film where she is paired with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Early next year, she is likely to shoot for Karan Johar’s ambitious next, Takht. The film boasts of an impressive star cast, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Kareena is currently judging Dance India Dance, with choreographer Bosco and rapper Raftaar.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 09:02 IST