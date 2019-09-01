Kareena Kapoor is a vision in red as cover girl for magazine. See pics and videos

bollywood

Sep 01, 2019

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known for her impeccable beauty is slaying away in style as the cover girl of a magazine. Known for pulling some of the extremely stunning outfits, the actor is setting the temperature soaring as the cover girl of Asiana Wedding International next issue.

The actor is looking ‘unstoppable’ and is grabbing attention in a red outfit designed by Shantanu and Nikhil and Bibi London. Making her look more admirable, the actor kept her makeup simple with a nude touch and accessorising it well with silver statement earrings which just added the right amount of sparkle to her ravishing outfit. The magazine termed the timeless beauty star as “Unstoppable”

The unverified account of the magazine shared the look on their Instagram page. “For the first time ever the breathtaking and timeless beauty KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN plays muse to ASIANA WEDDING INTERNATIONAL in London [?]Cover & Story creatively directed by the exceptionally talented,” they wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, the diva who left the hearts fluttering as the cover girl will be seen next in ‘Good News’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and will also feature as a lady cop in ‘Angrezi Medium’ starring Irrfan Khan.

