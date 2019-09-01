Kareena Kapoor dances to Fevicol song as Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ Sunny Deol, son Karan Deol visit Dance India Dance sets. Watch

tv

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was in her elements as she danced to a hit song from Dabangg 2, Fevicol Se, on the latest episode of Dance India Dance. She did so after her ‘fan’ Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Sahher Bambba requested for it. The team of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, including debutant Karan Deol and director Sunny Deol, were on the sets of the popular dance reality show to promote their film.

Zee TV shared a video on its Instagram page and wrote: “Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions. This awesome performance by Kareena will keep you glued to the screen! Tune in to #DanceIndiaDance on Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on #ZeeTV. #DanceKaJungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions #KareenaKapoorKhan #KaranWahi #SunnyDeol.”

In the video, Sahher declares how she was Kareena’s ‘biggest fan’ and how she would watch all her films and come home and dance to Kareena’s songs. She then requested Kareena for a dance together. The star was more than happy to do so and together they are seen dancing to the hit number from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2.

Kareena is a popular star and in great demand. She recently brought down the curtains on Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Sunday as she walked the ramp for designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Donning a layered gown, the actress looked a vision in black as she strutted on the ramp amid a grand set which looked no less than a castle.

“Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I’m getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it’s (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard,” Kareena had told reporters.

Kareena’s kitty is otherwise full. She was on a long, two-month schedule in London, where she shot for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. She will be seen as a London cop in the film. Earlier in the year, she completed shooting for Good News, a film which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosajh and Kiara Advani. Kareena also has Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Takht. The film has an ensemble cast including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

