The Sky Is Pink early reviews: Priyanka Chopra’s film receives 4-minute long standing ovation, actor hailed as ‘outstanding’

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:22 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday and received an overwhelming 4-minute long standing ovation. The early reviews of the film hint at an emotional roller-coaster ride with only praise coming in for director Shonali Bose.

Praising Shonali’s direction skills, Wayne R took to Twitter and wrote, “The way Shonali Bose shot the film and used flashbacks effectively added more depth to the film. Also having the daughter narrate the film added another layer of connection to her. At the end of the film #TheSkyIsPink is received a standing ovation from the audience.”

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar attend a premiere for The Sky is Pink on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Friday. ( AP )

He also shared his experience of listening to members of the Chaudhary family at the festival as the story is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, played by Zaira Wasim in the film.

“Amazing to hear from the Chaudhary family today which is whom #TheSkyIsPink is based. Deep, emotional film about family fighting to keep their daughter alive due to a health condition. @priyankachopra was outstanding and @FarOutAkhtar was great too. You will cry,” he tweeted.

Niren Chaudhary, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Chaudhary and Farhan Akhtar attend a premiere for The Sky is Pink on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Toronto. ( AP )

Overwhelmed after watching the movie, Dr Winder Gill wrote, “Wow this movie was incredible! It was an honour to have the Bose and Chaudhary families in the audience today! #TIFF2019.” He added that after watching the film , he will try to advocate more for those with immune deficiencies. “It has reinforced why I went into #Medicine and my job as an #Immunologist,” he said.

He wrote in another tweet, “There are no words to console those who have lost lives, but your courage & stories help everyone. I myself think of patients who became my friends & family, often spending more time with them than my own family. I’m so privileged to have known them. I hope for a cure.”

Calling the film a tearjerker, a viewer with the Twitter name Writethana wrote, “What a powerful Saturday of #TIFF19 films! Started my day with this tear jerker. #TheSkyIsPink cast talk about this amazing story of a family’s courageous journey!”

Priyanka has also posted a video of her red carpet appearance at the festival along with a note. She wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you... for coming to see us and #TheSkyIsPink. Your love and support has always meant the world to me... I’m so grateful for your constant support! #WorldPremiere @tiff_net.”

The film stars Zaira Wasim as the central character who tells the story of her parents dealing with their child’s critical illness. The actor was not present at the festival.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 12:18 IST