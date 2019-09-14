Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she hugs director Shonali Bose at TIFF premiere of The Sky Is Pink, watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:35 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra returns to Bollywood after a hiatus with the upcoming film, The Sky is Pink and the October release had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday. It was an emotional moment for Priyanka who turned teary-eyed as she hugged director Shonali Bose. Videos have surfaced online that show a teary-eyed Priyanka hugging Shonali at the premiere.

The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis. At the do, Priyanka enthralled fans in a stylish grey-and-black frill dress. Farhan was accompanied by his beau Shibani Dandekar.

Niren Chaudhary, from left, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Chaudhary, and Farhan Akhtar ( AP )

Priyanka’s pop star hubby Nick Jonas couldn’t make it to the premiere but he makes sure to congratulate her on social media. “Congrats Priyanka and the entire The Sky is Pink team on your TIFF premiere,” Nick wrote on Instagram Story. Sharing Nick’s post, Priyanka thanked her “baby”.

The Sky is Pink is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.

It marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

