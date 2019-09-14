Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan turns chef to add some ‘tedha tadka’, prepares khicdi and raita

tv

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:56 IST

The makers of reality show Bigg Boss 13 are all set to come up with yet another promo featuring host Salman Khan and we bring you the first picture from the new promotional video. Salman dons a chef’s uniform in the new image.

Salman has shot yet another promo for the controversial and popular reality show. In the picture, Salman is seen wearing a white chef’s jacket as he works at the cooking platform in a kitchen set-up.

Readying fans and audiences for his serving, which is likely to be spicy and unpredictable, Salman will be seen cooking khichdi and raita in the promo.

Recent reports suggested that Bigg Boss 13 will comprise only celebrity contestants, letting go of the commoners’ element that was introduced a few years ago and seems to have faded over time.

The latest promo of the show had Salman declaring that he will make participants do as he wishes this season. The video featured TV actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. The promos for Bigg Boss 13 have been hinting that the show will reach its finale within four weeks.

Reports also suggest that a female voice will join the legendary male voice of Bigg Boss for the upcoming season. A few unverified videos surfacing online also showcase the house and feature the female voice.

Here is a list of participants rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 13 -- Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Sidharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh.

The final list is officially announced only when the show premieres. As per sources close to the show, Bigg Boss 13 will premiere at the end of September on Colors.

