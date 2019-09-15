Alia Bhatt sits down with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar for Takht prep, shares a glimpse of their brainstorming session. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:05 IST

Alia Bhatt has begun work on her next film, Takht. The actor shared a glimpse of her prep session with filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar on Instagram.

Alia posted a boomerang video of herself holding a red coffee mug with ‘Takht’ written over it and Karan discussing about the film in front of her. Karan seems to be in a conversation with Ranveer Singh whom Alia is trying to hide with her cup. Ranveer were spotted at the Dharma Productions office on Saturday.

Karan Johar (right) while discussing Takht with Alia Bhatt and others.

Ranveer Singh spotted at Dharma office in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Takht is set to be Karan’s next directorial and boasts of an ensemble cast of Alia, Ranveer, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. It is a period drama set to hit the big screens in 2020.

A few days ago, Karan had shared a video from his Dharma office showing pictures of the star cast of the film spread on a wall. He had “Space to create Takht.”

Pictures of Takht cast displayed at Dharma office.

Alia has already started working out religiously for the film. She had recently shared a video where she can be seen lifting weights. She completed 10 sets of 50-kilo deadlifts and also did the two-feet box jump 50 times as part of her one gym session.

Karan had first spoken in detail about the film in a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha. He had said, “It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I think it is that part of history that I’m so passionate about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off,” he had said.

Karan and Alia’s last film together, Kalank turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Taking the blame for its poor performance, Karan had told Rajeev Masand in an interview that he was “sucked into that world” so passionately that he “lost complete objectivity”. He added, “I think I gave everybody unnecessary wings to fly. That is something I feel terrible about.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 11:03 IST