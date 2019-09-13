Alia Bhatt deadlifts more than her body weight, watch inspiring video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:20 IST

A video of actor Alia Bhatt deadlifting 70 kgs has been shared online. The video was shared on Instagram on Friday by the SOHFIT account.

The post’s caption gave a brief description of Alia’s achievement, and highlighted the fact that Alia wasn’t comfortable lifting weights at the beginning of 2019, but has now graduated to lifting more than her body weight. “I’m going to give this star the credit she deserves,” the caption read. “When she started off earlier this year - she hadn’t lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong!”

The caption continued, “The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what’s put in front of her. New personal best done and now we’re going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Alia’s feat was appreciated in the comments section of the post. “She is an inspiration for everyone,” one person wrote. “Amazing Alia,” another person called her.

Alia recently returned from a quick trip to Kenya with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She’d shared a couple of pictures from the trip on Instagram, although none of them showed Ranbir. Upon her return to Mumbai, she attended Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor’s welcome party. Rishi had spent almost one year in New York City, where he’d been receiving treatment for cancer.

Previously, trainer Yasmin Karachiwala had shared a video of Deepika Padukone performing a complicated Pilates move. She’d declared in the caption that she expects Deepika to ‘be young forever’.

Alia’s most recent release was the period drama Kalank, which was a critical and commercial flop. She will soon be seen opposite Ranbir in Brahmastra, a fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji, and then in dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:19 IST