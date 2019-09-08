Alia Bhatt wanders in the lap of nature where ‘Wi-Fi is weak’, see her latest pics from Africa

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is on a vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Kenya, has posted fresh pictures from the African nation.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak” In the picture, Alia is wearing a pair of Khaki short pants and shirt. Her hair is left loose and she has no make-up on.

Sharing a close-up and looking a tad bit tired, she wrote: “ Sun-blushed/burnt.”

Earlier, the actor had been spotted with Ranbir. They were seated in an open safari jeep, with the setting sun in the far end of the frame. Both have high-end cameras in hand.

Through August, Alia was shooting for her next film, Sadak 2, which will also mark her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after nearly 20 years. The team was in Ooty hills for the shoot and Alia had shared a couple of pictures too. Sadak 2 had then moved to Mysore for shooting and Alia’s half sister Pooja Bhatt had shared a video clip to announce the completion of the Mysore leg of the shoot.

Earlier this year, Alia had been busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious 3-part sci-fi film, Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir, who will be seen as a superhero, and Alia, who plays a character called Isha. The film’s logo was unveiled at the Kumbh mela on the occasion of Shivratri in March this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Alia also has mentor Karan Johar’s Takht, another multi starrer which will feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and veteran Anil Kapoor.

Alia’s last release, Kalank, turned out to be a dud at the box office. It was also a multi-starrer featuring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, apart from Alia.

