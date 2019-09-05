Alia Bhatt’s African safari with Ranbir Kapoor brings out the poet in her. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:05 IST

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a wildlife safari in Kenya. Alia took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture from the outing.

Alia captioned the image, “Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through.” The words are by American songwriter Morgan Harper Nicholds. The picture shows the actor with her back to the camera, gazing at the vast plains before her, with the setting sun on the horizon. Alia’s picture has been ‘liked’ by close to 200000 followers, in a matter of minutes.

Although the picture made no mention of Ranbir, a couple of snaps shared by a paparazzi page show that she was indeed accompanied by her boyfriend on the safari. The pictures show Ranbir and Alia smiling for the camera, with their own cameras in their hands. Both seem to be dressed in safari gear, complete with jackets and hats.

One day previously, the same account had shared a picture of the couple, on their way to a mystery destination, posing for photographs with fans. The destination has now been revealed to be the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Earlier this week, Ranbir and Alia attended billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his Mumbai home, Antilia. Both actors wore traditional Indian attire, and their chemistry became a hot topic of discussion online.

They will appear in their first film together, the fantasy epic Brahmastra, in 2020. Originally slated for release around Christmas 2019, the film was delayed due to its extensive VFX work. Ranbir and Alia will be joined in the film by Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 20:40 IST