Alia Bhatt scores People’s Choice nomination for Most Inspiring Asian Woman, can she do a Priyanka Chopra?

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:23 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has been nominated for The Most Inspiring Asian Woman award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Alia is the only Indian on the list, which also includes the likes of Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu, South Korean actor Jung Yu-mi, South Korean singer-songwriter CL, Thai actor Praya Lundberg, Indonesian actor Raline Shah, Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna and Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying.

If Alia wins, she’ll become only the second Indian to win a People’s Choice Award, after Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka won the Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 and the Favorite Dramatic TV Actress award in 2017, both for her television series, Quantico. The winner for the Most Inspiring Asian Woman award will be decided via an online poll, which is now open, and will remain open till October 18.

While Alia’s most recent film was Kalank - a critical and commercial flop - she had appeared in a string of hits prior to that. In 2018, she received acclaim for her performance in the spy drama Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar. She followed it up with a supporting role in Zoya Akhtar’s rap drama, Gully Boy.

Up next, she will be seen in the fantasy epic Brahmastra, opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She will also star in Sadak 2, her first film with dad Mahesh Bhatt, and with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. About working with her father, she told Hindustan Times, “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again.”

Alia recently accompanied Ranbir to the Ambani family’s grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where their chemistry attracted a lot of online attention.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:22 IST