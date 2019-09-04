Alia Bhatt on working with Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2: ‘He is so emotionally charged and high all the time’

bollywood

Alia Bhatt’s repertoire tells a lot about her choices. Be it Highway (2014), Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi (both 2016), Raazi (2018) or even Gully Boy, the 26-year-old has been a part of films that not just explored interesting narratives but also gave her a chance to play different characters.

Not to forget, that most of her films have also got the cash registers ringing. So how does she make these choices? “It’s not about being sorted. It’s just that I am honest about choosing films that I myself would watch. As an audience if I don’t want to watch a particular kind of film more than once then I don’t want to make it. The next thing is variety… ,” she says.

Further elaborating, the actor adds, “There is no process that I follow; my instinct drives me to whether I want to do a quick film, a big film, a thriller or a happy film... Mostly, it’s my gut feeling that drives me… Also as an actor there is a certain kind of directors that I want to work with…”

And she mentions her excitement to have got the opportunity to collaborate with director SS Rajamouli for his next, RRR.

“I look up to his work and have been a fan even before Baahubali released. In fact not many would know that when I met him at the airport I was like, ‘Sir I want to work with you’. After Baahubali, the moment I heard that he is working on his next film, I knew I have to work with him. He was quite surprised and told me that he was also thinking of working with me and that I would have got a call from him anyway. It was little random at that time but then later we met and everything fell in place,” Alia sounds quite keyed up narrating the incident.

Extremely particular about giving her best to the project, she adds, “I am even learning all my lines in Telugu and trying to understand them well. I want every scene to be authentic … Not every day you get to work with people like him, I want to give my best.”

Apart from RRR, Alia also has first part of the trilogy Brahmastra and Sadak 2 coming up. While she has finished shooting for Brahmastra, the actor is right now busy with both RRR and Sadak 2. She is collaborating with her father and half-sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2. And Alia describes her state of mind being both “excited and nervous”.

“Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again,” she laughs.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 19:46 IST