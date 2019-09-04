Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Prerna Erica Fernandes turns trapeze artist during Maldives vacation, performs daring act. Watch

tv

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:07 IST

Actor Erica Fernandes, known for playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is known for her love for adventure and sports. Currently vacationing in Maldives, the actor shared an impressive video of her performing a trapeze act on Instagram as proof.

Erica can be seen swinging from a rod and performing gymnastics in the air. She even takes a leap of faith by leaving her rod to catch hold of another trapeze artiste mid-air.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Life is too short to chase anything that doesn’t light a fire inside you. #goodmorning #travel #travelblogger #travelling #travelgram #bloggergirl #ericafernandes #ejf #maldives #lifeisacircus #fun #live #love #happiness #peace #beautifuldestinations #vacation.”

Her fans couldn’t be more impressed by her mid-air act. Actor Jaswir Kaur said “wow” in her reaction to the video. A fan wrote, “Erii that was Something Unreal coming from someone who isn’t trained!!! Did they teach you or something.. THIS IS BEYOND AMAZING.. Try Khatron ki Khiladi next year plsssss.” Another wrote, “Even a professional trapeze artist could not have excelled like this in the first attempt. @iam_ejf no words are adequate to describe your talents.” One more wrote, “Caption is hot andthe video looks super fun but not everyone will have the guts to do it.”

Erica has now shared a picture of herself taking shower in a pink bikini. She captioned it, “Wash off the negativity and bring in a beautiful new day. #goodday #travel #travelblogger #travelling #travelgram #bloggergirl #ericafernandes #ejf #maldives #beachwear #beachday #beachbody #peace #love #happiness #thankful #blessings.”

Co-star Hina Khan, who plays Komolika on the show, commented to her post, “Oolalalaaa.” Praising her abs, a fan wrote, “Ye abs mujhe dede thakur. kash ki aese abs hmare naseeb me bhi hote.” Another wrote, “Hotness overloaded.”

Erica has shared several stunning pictures from her vacation while taking a dip in the sea, soaking some sun and simply enjoying the surroundings.

