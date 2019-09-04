Shilpa Shetty dances with husband Raj Kundra during Ganpati celebrations, he calls her ‘hot girlfriend, meri Radha’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:53 IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty-Kundra and husband Raj Kundra welcomed Lord Ganesh this year amid much pomp and splendour and bid him adieu on Tuesday. Raj has now shared a video of him dancing with Shilpa in front of the idol along with an interesting caption.

Sharing the video of them dancing in yellow ethnic attires, Raj wrote, “One of those rare moments when she is dancing to my tune. my hot girlfriend Meri Radha aka @theshilpashetty.” While Raj can be seen imitating Lord Krishna as if playing a flute, Shilpa is seen dancing near him.

The couple took to the streets to dance at Ganesh visarjan. Shilpa, Raj and their son Viaan danced like crazy during the visarjan ceremony as Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty cheered them on.

Shilpa shared a video of herself performing Ganesh aarti on her Instagram account. “Bidding HIM adieu is always hard... Our Gannu Raja is on His way... and we’re sending Him off in style (rain, notwithstanding) with a promise that He’ll be back next year. Ganpati Bappa... Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya! #GanpatiVisarjan #blessed #gratitude #love #spiritual #ecofriendly #beresponsible” she wrote.

Shilpa, who looked stunning in a pink saree, was clearly in a festive mood all through the day. Like last year, Shilpa had an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi this year too.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Lord Ganesh in an Instagram post. “And .... My GANNU RAJA is back Our 10th year ! The remover of obstacles and Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya. PS:Love and celebration is all of us #TRIPLING .”

She also performed a video of them performing aarti. She wrote in caption, “Ganpati Aarti. Aarti time! The energy is inexplicable while performing an aarti. Love how the vibe all around becomes so positive. #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshAarti #gratitude #familytime #lordofsuccess #festive #postivevibes #positiveenergy.”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra dance with son Viaan as they do Ganpati Visarjan, Maniesh Paul bids goodbye too. See pics

Sophie Choudry had also joined the Kundra’s for the celebrations. Sharing a picture from Shilpa’s residence, Sophie wrote, “Such a beautiful eco friendly Ganpati @theshilpashetty & @rajkundra9 .. thank you for the wonderful darshan.. Lots of love & happiness always #ganpati #ecofriendlyganesha.”

This is Shilpa’s 10th year of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home after marriage.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 12:53 IST