Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra dance with son Viaan as they do Ganpati Visarjan, Maniesh Paul bids goodbye too. See pics

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:22 IST

TV personalities Maniesh Paul and Shilpa Shetty conducted Ganesh Visarjan on Tuesday, as part of the ongoing Ganesh Utsav festivities. They were photographed carrying their respective Ganesh idols.

Shilpa was accompanied by her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and their son, Viaan, as they danced and celebrated around the idol. They were all dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra and son Viaan. ( Varinder Chawla )

On Monday, several Bollywood personalities had taken part in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations around Mumbai. While Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Mouni Roy, Sohail Khan, Daisy Shah and others attended Arpita Khan’s annual celebrations, others such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and several others attended the celebrations at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, Antilia.

Shilpa on Monday had shared pictures and videos of her family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She captioned them, “And .... My GANNU RAJA is back. Our 10th year! The remover of obstacles and Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Alongside an almost two-minute long video of herself and Raj conducting the ‘arti’, Shilpa wrote, “Aarti time! The energy is inexplicable while performing an aarti. Love how the vibe all around becomes so positive.”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 18:21 IST