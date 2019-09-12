Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor for Rishi Kapoor’s welcome party at their residence, turns up in yellow. See pic

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor is back home and is busy meeting his family and friends in Mumbai. Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor, visited the Kapoor household on Wednesday night for a celebration.

Alia looked pretty in a yellow sharara and she let her hair loose as she made way to meet Rishi and family. During the day, she had visited Anil Kapoor at his residence and was clicked by the paparazzi in a red midi dress.

Alia Bhatt visited Anil Kapoor at his residence on Wednesday.

The actor had also paid several visits to the senior actor in the US along with Ranbir. The two have just returned from their Kenya vacation, just in time for Rishi’s arrival. They even gave him a pleasant surprise by putting up a huge golden balloon with the words, “Welcome back dad” written on it. Neetu Singh had shared a picture of their house with the caption, “This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging.”

Actor Rishi Kapoor received a warm welcome in India upon his return from the US where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. A day after he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, he visited Neil Nitin Mukesh and family to catch with them after a long time. Neil even posted a picture of Rishi sitting with his father Nitin Mukesh and his daughter Nurvi and wrote, “Nurvi with both her Daadus(grandads). Dearest Chintu uncle visited home today for Ganpati Darshan. All of us are just so so happy to have met him and hugged him tight. Welcome back Chintu uncle. God Bless you always. #rishikapoor.”

As per his desire to return to India for the Ganpati celebrations, Rishi reached home in time. He announced his return on Twitter, “BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!” However, the Kapoors did not welcome Lord Ganpati this year as the venue, RK Studios, was sold last year.

