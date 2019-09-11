Rishi Kapoor visits Neil Nitin Mukesh’s home for Ganpati darshan, meets his daughter Nurvi. See pics

bollywood

Sep 11, 2019

Rishi Kapoor is back in India and visiting his friends in Mumbai. The actor, who was stationed in the US for over 11 months, visited Neil Nitin Mukesh’s residence for the Ganpati darshan.

Neil shared a picture of his father Nitin Mukesh sitting with his daughter Nurvi in his lap and Rishi on the side on Instagram. Welcoming Rishi, he wrote, “Nurvi with both her Daadus(grandads). Dearest Chintu uncle visited home today for Ganpati Darshan. All of us are just so so happy to have met him and hugged him tight. Welcome back Chintu uncle. God Bless you always. #rishikapoor.”

While Nitin is in a green kurta pyjama and the little one is in a printed baby suit, Rishi wore a simple tee and trousers for the outing. He is seen posing with Neil’s entire family in the other pics.

A lot of fans were happy to see Rishi back in the city and wrote congratulatory wishes in their response to the post. A fan wrote, “Good to see him... God bless Rishi ji with good health.” Another wrote, “So nice to see him back God bless.”

A few days ago, singer Asha Bhosle had also visited Neil and family for the Ganpati darshan. Asha had even sung her popular song Chanda Mama for his daughter. Sharing a video from their get-together, Neil wrote on Instagram, “NURVI was not well had high fever but Tai sang Nurvis favourite song “Chanda mama” (sung originally by her ) That is her love. God bless you.”

Rishi had announced his return to India on Tuesday. After being spotted at the Mumbai airport with wife Neetu Singh, Rishi wrote on Twitter, “BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!”

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

The actor received a warm welcome at his home. Neetu posted a picture of the balloon on Instagram with the caption, “This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging.”

