Rishi Kapoor gets warm welcome home surprise from kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor shares pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:32 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor has received a warm welcome upon his return to Mumbai, after a year in New York, where he had been receiving treatment for cancer. His wife, Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of a balloon with the words ‘Welcome home dad’ written on it.

Rishi and Neetu have two children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Both siblings had often paid visits to their parents over the last 12 months. “This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging,” Neetu captioned the picture.

The couple returned to India on Monday, amid a flurry of positive messages from friends and well-wishers. Even Neetu’s post was flooded with positive comments. “Welcome back,” wrote Shweta Bachchan Nanda, as did Soni Razdan. Riddhima left a string of heart emojis in the comments, while Sonali Bendre, whose cancer treatment in NYC overlapped with Rishi’s, posted summery emojis.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor returns from New York with Neetu Singh after cancer treatment, spotted in new look at Mumbai airport. See pics

In an interview to The Times of India, Rishi had said that Ranbir immediately took him to New York for treatment the moment he learned of his dad’s diagnosis. “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth day shoot of a new film, when my son and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 19:24 IST