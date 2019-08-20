Takht: Karan Johar shares a prep video featuring Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh. Watch

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a new video as Instagram story, which informs that preparation for his ambitious multi-starrer Takht has begun. The film stars a galaxy of actors including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

In the video, a camera takes us through rooms, possibly the office of Dharma Productions. At one point, it stops in front of a wall. The camera then pans across the wall, showing us pictures of the leading cast. The video is titled: Space to create Takht. The Instagram account of Dharma Productions has shared the same video which says: “Sneak peak into #Takht prep made by @karanjohar.”

Pictures from Takht prep video.

Karan’s last project (which he produced) Kalank was a box office disaster, despite having an equally impressive star cast including the likes of Alia, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Kapur .

Talking about Kalank’s failure led to speculation about Takht being shelved, the filmmaker said, “Suddenly everybody was writing on social media ‘Is he shelving the film because of Kalank’. Dude, have you asked me? I am making Takht. I have been making it for the last two years, and probably will make it for the next two years. I am vastly excited about it but you are making me nervous. You are making me second guess myself.”

In a recent interview to Rajeev Masand, Karan accepted that he was responsible for the failure of Kalank. “I think that the person responsible for (the failure of) Kalank is me and no one else. I was the leader of that team; the oldest member of that team; the person who should’ve known better. I was so carried away with my own story; I wanted to make this film 15 years ago, and it was a story that was very close to my father and he loved it and he went and researched it.”

Karan, along with many other stars including Deepika Padukone, Vicky, Varun, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor among others, were accused by SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa hosting a drug-fuelled party. In his defence, Karan said: “My mother, 5 minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on.”

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 17:27 IST