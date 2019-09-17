Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas in a football stadium on his birthday, shares their most memorable moments. Watch

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated husband Nick Jonas’ first birthday on Monday after their wedding in December and made sure it was a day to remember. The actor shared a touching video on Instagram, in which she revisited their most memorable moments including a picture from his birthday celebrations.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

The video comprises several of Nick and Priyanka’s pictures and videos, from their Cannes debut to their joint appearance at the Isn’t It Romantic premiere in Los Angeles. A clip of them from a chat show is the highlight of the video, which shows Nick pulling Priyanka towards himself as she slides from her chair to fall into his arms. It also shows a glimpse of Nick and Priyanka’s cooking class when they made pasta together and one of him posing with her mother on a flight.

Priyanka featured in Jonas Brothers’ (Kevin, Nick and Joe) comeback single, Sucker, glimpses of which can also be seen in the video.

Priyanka had recently attended the premiere of her film, The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival along with director Shonali Bose and co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. The film got a four-minute standing ovation at the event. It is the story of a couple dealing with their child’s illness and death. Priyanka later joined Nick at his Happiness Begins Tour concert in the city itself.

Farhan Akhtar, director Shonali Bose and actress Priyanka Chopra attend a premiere for The Sky Is Pink. ( Arthur Mola/Invision/AP )

Shonali had recently revealed that the final scene in the film was shot just days before her wedding and left Nick Jonas in tears. In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Shonali revealed, “We had told (Nick) to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and (Priyanka) was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying,” Bose added.

