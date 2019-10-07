Jaya Bachchan on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai: ‘She fitted in family so well’. Watch throwback interview

tv

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:48 IST

Days ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s 77th birthday, a trailer for the new episode of Koffee with Karan Time Machine recaps the appearances if Big B and his family on filmmaker Karan Johar’s couch.

The new episode will take a look at some of the most memorable moments featuring Amitabh, wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra asks Kapil Sharma if his wife, mom have a fight, who will he pacify first. His mother has the best reply

The video begins as Karan asks Amitabh to list advantages of being Amitabh Bachchan and he says, “I am son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan.” Another snippet showed Amitabh saying that interesting work offered by Karan and other filmmakers keeps him going.

Jaya also talks about Aishwarya and at the mention of the young actor, Jaya quips, “She is lovely, I love her.”

“She is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well! Jaya added about her daughter-in-law. Talking about Aishwarya, Shweta says, “Whenever there is a new person in a family, roles do shuffle”.

The Jazbaa star discusses her life after wedding and more. The show will be aired on Star World India Monday night.

On the work front, Amitabh has a number of films ready for release -- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre and Shoojit Sircar’s film with Ayushmann Khurrana. Aishwarya is working on Mani Ratnam’s next while

Abhishek has recently announced his next project, The Big Bull.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:45 IST