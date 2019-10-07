Priyanka Chopra asks Kapil Sharma if his wife, mom have a fight, who will he pacify first. His mother has the best reply

tv

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:59 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma is known for his witty repartee. However, giving him a run for his money was actor Priyanka Chopra, who visited the sets of his hit TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. It was Priyanka’s turn to rag him and she did it well.

In the course of their interaction, Priyanka demanded that she too should have the right to cross question him and Kapil agreed. Priyanka asked him, “Agar aunty (his mother) ne ek taraf se ghar se tum ko bulaya ke ‘Kapil’. Doosri taraf se Ginni (his wife) ne bulaya ‘Kapil; same time pe, kahan jaoge? (If your mom calls you from one side of the house and, at the same time, Ginni calls you, who would you respond to first?)”. Kapil, always ready with a repartee, replied, “Yeh alag alag hoti hi nahin. Saath mein rehti hain, inhone giroh banaya hua hai (They are never apart, they are always together. Looks like they have ganged up together)”. However, calling his bluff was Kapil’s mother who was sitting among the audience and she disclosed that he would go to Ginni first, much to the amusement of the audience and Priyanka onstage.

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

Priyanka was, of course, not done pulling Kapil’s leg. Addressing his mother and him, she asked, “Agar aapme aur Ginni ke beech me thodi si nok-jhok ho jaaye, to kisko manaoge pehle tum?” Before Kapil could come up with a safe answer, his mother shot back in Punjabi, “Pehle wife nu manayega (He will pacify his wife first).” As the audience burst out laughing, Kapil decided to crack a joke, this time on his mother. He shot back, “Log bolte hai shaadi ke baad ladka/ladki badal jaate hai, meri maa hi badal gayi hai (The saying goes that after marriage, the man and woman undergo change. In this case, my mother has changed).”

On the family front, meanwhile, Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child together and the date of delivery is expected to be sometime in mid-December, reports Mumbai Mirror. Kapil, who has turned a family man completely, wants to wrap up the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show so that he can be free by the time of the delivery. In the days to come, Kapil is expected to shoot with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao, Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar among others, reports Times of India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:30 IST