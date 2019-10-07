Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

tv

She is just nine-year-old and she has already managed to score a huge fan base with her singing talent.Hailing from Kolkata, Prity Bhattacharjee on Sunday lifted the trophy of the singing reality show Superstar Singer.

On clinching the title, Prity expressed her happiness and spoke about her wishes. In an interview to IANS, the little girl shared that she considers legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal her idols and want to meet them.

The search for Singing Ka Kal ends with Prity Bhattacharjee! Hearty congratulations to our #SuperstarSinger, thank you for the many spectacular performances and we wish you the best for the future pic.twitter.com/ERwJDhBRkw — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 6, 2019

“I am so happy ... I can’t express into words. Now I just want to meet Lataji , Ashaji and Shreya didi and want to touch their feet and seek their blessings. Also, I want to sing a song with Shreya didi,” said Prity, who crooned to Asha Bhosle’s song Jhumka gira re in the finale episode.

As a reward, Prity received the prize money of total Rs 15 lakhs and a trophy. Ask Prity about the changes she witnessed in her life after appearing on the Sony TV’s show, she ecstatically shared that she got her friend back after a fight.

“Before coming to Mumbai... I fought with one of my friends. She bit me then I hit her... Due to our fight our mothers too stopped talking. Now after doing the show when I visited my house, she met me and she apologised to me ...And now we are back as friends,” added Prity.

