Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

Prity Bhattacharjee emerged as the winner of Superstar Singer on Sunday night. She took home the trophy and the Rs 15 lakh prize money.

tv Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:41 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee has won the reality show.
She is just nine-year-old and she has already managed to score a huge fan base with her singing talent.Hailing from Kolkata, Prity Bhattacharjee on Sunday lifted the trophy of the singing reality show Superstar Singer.

On clinching the title, Prity expressed her happiness and spoke about her wishes. In an interview to IANS, the little girl shared that she considers legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal her idols and want to meet them.

 

“I am so happy ... I can’t express into words. Now I just want to meet Lataji , Ashaji and Shreya didi and want to touch their feet and seek their blessings. Also, I want to sing a song with Shreya didi,” said Prity, who crooned to Asha Bhosle’s song Jhumka gira re in the finale episode.

As a reward, Prity received the prize money of total Rs 15 lakhs and a trophy. Ask Prity about the changes she witnessed in her life after appearing on the Sony TV’s show, she ecstatically shared that she got her friend back after a fight.

“Before coming to Mumbai... I fought with one of my friends. She bit me then I hit her... Due to our fight our mothers too stopped talking. Now after doing the show when I visited my house, she met me and she apologised to me ...And now we are back as friends,” added Prity.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 08:33 IST

