e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Karisma Kapoor shares pictures from Taj Mahal visit with kids Samiera and Kiaan. See here

Karisma Kapoor has shared pictures from her recent trip to the Taj Mahal, with kids Samiera and Kiaan. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:20 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Karisma Kapoor poses at the Taj Mahal.
Karisma Kapoor poses at the Taj Mahal.
         

Karisma Kapoor on Sunday shared a few photographs of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Dressed in ethnic wear, Karisma is seen posing for the pictures with different backdrops of the iconic monument.

"Feeling the beauty around me," she captioned one of the images. Sharing a picture of herself in front of the Taj, Karisma said she was "mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of it".

"I finally got an opportunity to visit and I am so glad that I did," added the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor. Karisma was accompanied by her daughter and son. Karisma often shares pictures of her day-to-day activities on social media, as well as of her get-togethers with sister Kareena Kapoor and their families.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#silverlining 🤖

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

🌪 #हैपीअर

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Any guesses where I am ? 🌷

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma in a recent interview spoke about the perils of media attention, especially towards the children of actors. She said, “We need to understand that the film industry comes with its strappings. Taimur is so cute and everyone loves him so much, that the paparazzi and the photographers love to take his pictures all the time. I believe that when he is being photographed, he is getting blessings of a lot of people on a daily basis. Kareena and Saif also look at this segment in our lives the way that I do.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 20:20 IST

tags
top news
Mumbai court grants bail to Aarey campaigners, tells them no more protests
Mumbai court grants bail to Aarey campaigners, tells them no more protests
Oct 06, 2019 19:48 IST
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Oct 06, 2019 19:52 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Oct 06, 2019 19:18 IST
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Kaif slams Imran Khan
Oct 06, 2019 19:07 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News