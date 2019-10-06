Karisma Kapoor shares pictures from Taj Mahal visit with kids Samiera and Kiaan. See here

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor on Sunday shared a few photographs of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Dressed in ethnic wear, Karisma is seen posing for the pictures with different backdrops of the iconic monument.

"Feeling the beauty around me," she captioned one of the images. Sharing a picture of herself in front of the Taj, Karisma said she was "mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of it".

"I finally got an opportunity to visit and I am so glad that I did," added the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor. Karisma was accompanied by her daughter and son. Karisma often shares pictures of her day-to-day activities on social media, as well as of her get-togethers with sister Kareena Kapoor and their families.

Karisma in a recent interview spoke about the perils of media attention, especially towards the children of actors. She said, “We need to understand that the film industry comes with its strappings. Taimur is so cute and everyone loves him so much, that the paparazzi and the photographers love to take his pictures all the time. I believe that when he is being photographed, he is getting blessings of a lot of people on a daily basis. Kareena and Saif also look at this segment in our lives the way that I do.”

