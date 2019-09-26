Karisma Kapoor on paparazzi clicking Taimur’s pics: ‘When he is being clicked, he’s getting blessings of lot of people’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:18 IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor has spoken about her nephew Taimur’s increasing popularity on social media. The little one is always followed by the paparazzi and has several fan clubs in his name. Now an adorable picture of Taimur sharing the couch with a puppy has surfaced online.

The picture shows Taimur, dressed in a check night suit, sitting on one side of the couch while holding a roll in his hand. A puppy can also be seen sitting besides him on the couch.

Another picture of Saif Ali Khan holding the little one like a pillow while walking down a hallway has also emerged online. There is also a video of Taimur playing a violin while munching something.

Recently, Karisma spoke about him in an interview to DNA. She said, “We need to understand that the film industry comes with its strappings. Taimur is so cute and everyone loves him so much, that the paparazzi and the photographers love to take his pictures all the time. I believe that when he is being photographed, he is getting blessings of a lot of people on a daily basis. Kareena and Saif also look at this segment in our lives the way that I do.”

She added, “Often we try to give our children a normal life, and they are very normal while at home and school. Only when they face the shutterbugs do they wonder what is happening.”

Saif, Kareena and Taimur were spotted together at the airport a few days ago, upon their return from Delhi. Kareena’s sister Karisma had also flown to Delhi to join Kareena’s birthday celebrations. She had also shared a few pictures from her birthday party where Kareena and Saif were twinning in white kurta pyjamas. A picture also showed them sharing a kiss in front of the party decorations.

Kareena recently shared the Dance India Dance stage with her Aitraaz co-star Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka, along with her The Sky Is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar was promoting the film on the show where Kareena is one of the three judges.

Kareena will soon begin the shooting of Karan Johar’s next period drama, Takht. She has already wrapped the shooting of two of her upcoming films, Angrezi Medium and Good News.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says her father would constantly ask about her wedding: ‘Main suit kab silwau’

Meanwhile, Saif just saw the trailer release of his film, Laal Kaptaan. He is being appreciated for his look of a ruthless assassin. He is seen with dreadlocks and ash smeared on his face. This will be his first release after the success of Sacred Games 2; he will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Taanaji: The Unsung Hero and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:06 IST