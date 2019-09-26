Priyanka Chopra says her father would constantly ask about her wedding: ‘Main suit kab silwau’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:40 IST

Priyanka Chopra says she felt healed after shooting for the film The Sky Is Pink as she was missing her late father Dr Ashok Chopra while prepping for her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas. The actor plays Aditi Chaudhary, who loses her daughter Aisha (Zaira Wasim) in the film and wrapped up the shooting days before her wedding.

In an interview with Zoom, Priyanka said, “I was getting married during this movie and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’. It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely help me heal.”

Calling it a cathartic change in her life, Priyanka said, “I don’t think I knew how to deal with all the emotions I was feeling. Under the tutelage of Shonali (Bose), I was playing Aditi and understanding that death is the most natural thing that we know will happen to each one of us. Instead of mourning the person you have lost, you celebrate the life that was lived.”

She added, “After dad passed, me, my brother and my mother decided consciously to do it, but I still had a lot of negative feelings. I felt abandoned, I was angry and there were lot of feelings that I had and didn’t know what to do with them.”

The Sky Is Pink is the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, which is narrated through the lens of their teenage daughter - Aisha. It stars Farhan Akhtar as Priyanka’s onscreen husband and Rohit Saraf as her son. It is set to hit theatres on October 11.

Priyanka will soon begin the shooting of her next Indian film, The White Tiger, also starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is the adaptation of the Booker-winning novel of the same name. It will revolve around the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to becoming a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 14:38 IST