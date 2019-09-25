Priyanka Chopra on Salman Khan’s comments after Bharat: ‘He came for Nick Jonas and my reception, we went to his house’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in India to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. However, people back home are equally interested in what is happening (or recently happened) in her life.

Talking to Mid-Day in an interview, Priyanka finally addressed actor Salman Khan’s sarcastic comments at her after she quit his film Bharat. She said that all is well between the two. “The only thing I’d say is that if there was a reaction required you’d have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I’ve always admired him. He came for Nick (Jonas) and my reception, we went to his house, I’m really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there’s never an issue with him,” she said.

Salman had talked about Priyanka’s decision to quit his film at multiple occasions and promotional events for Bharat earlier this year. He said how no one leaves a film just for their wedding and that he told her she’s have a few days to prepare for it before the shooting began.

He even thanked Priyanka for leaving the film so he could bring Katrina Kaif on board instead. “Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn’t be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn’t left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board,” he had said. “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this,” he had said at another occasion.

Priyanka dropped out of the project just days before she was supposed to begin filming her part. Bharat was intended to be her grand re-entry into Bollywood, after the actor had spent several years working in Hollywood. Ali Abbas Zafar had announced her departure through a cryptic tweet, but it was later revealed that the actor had left to plan her wedding with singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka will now be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She plays Zaira’s mother in the film which release on October 11.

