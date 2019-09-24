Taapsee Pannu gives it back to Rangoli Chandel on Saand Ki Aankh, says taking chances isn’t reserved for Kangana

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s recent remarks that Bollywood should cast age-appropriate actors for older characters. Rangoli had written in a recent tweet that her sister, actor Kangana Ranaut, was offered a role in Saand Ki Aankh, but refused. Kangana suggested that the producers cast Neena Gupta and Ramya Krishnan instead, but they went with actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, both of whom are in their 30s.

Taapsee on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote a statement. “I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves,” she began.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Here’s her statement, in full: “I wonder... I just wonder... Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk taking tendencies. Have we really lost the shoulder along with our spine to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change???? Or it’s just reserved for two females who at relatively nascent stage of their career venture out to do something, which we were told, most of the people turned down? I wonder .... I just wonder... Did we ask the same question when we all loved what Anupam Kher did in Saaransh. Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question John Travolta for playing a woman in Hairspray? Did we question Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college kid in 3 Idiots ? And in the future are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan? Or these lovely allegations and questions ore reserved only for us??? Well even if it is... we thank you from the bottom of our heart for noticing our little effort to bring to you something new, something different , something you all want to comment on, something you all want to attach yourself to, be it in any way, and something that attracted your attention. After all cinema is also about thought. Let’s keep the discussion going and hope your questions will be answered and doubts will be cleared this Diwali kyuki hum toh aa rahe hain iss baar pataake nahi goliyaan barsaane. Thank you for all the love and attention you have bestowed upon our small film with BIG heart!”

Earlier in the day, Rangoli, in response to a tweet by Neena Gupta, had written, “Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains ...We will never have a Meryl Streep in India if we keep shamelessly displaying older women phobia like this... shame on you all Bolly filth... for promoting sexism in the name of feminism.”

Saand Ki Aankh tells the story of two octogenarians, who became champion sharpshooters after the age of 60. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, and will be released on October 25.

The debutant director had said earlier in an interview, "I always wanted them to play this role and I am happy they did. Actors usually play college students. You should thank and applaud them that at this age they are playing 60 year olds. I went to everyone in the entire industry. Every heroine was scared to take up this role. These are the only two women who had the guts to do it.”

Taapsee and Rangoli have locked horns previously as well. Rangoli had called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana, to which Anurag had written on Twitter, “Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana.” Rangoli had taken offence to the fact that Taapsee hadn’t singled out Kangana when she praised the trailer of the recent film, Judgementall Hai Kya.

