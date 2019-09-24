Neena Gupta on Taapsee and Bhumi as Saand Ki Aankh leads: ‘At least cast us for parts that suit our age’

bollywood

Actor Neena Gupta on Tuesday spoke about the casting of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu as two women who become champion sharpshooters in their 60s in Saand Ki Aankh. Both Bhumi and Taapsee had to transform through make-up to play Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, respectively.

A Twitter user pointed out how Gupta, Shabana Azmi or Jaya Bachchan would have been a better fit for the movie but the makers went with contemporary names who are in their early 30s but are playing women double their age.

“I love @bhumipednekar and @taapsee but I kinda wish older actors were cast in these roles. Could you imagine @Neenagupta001 and @AzmiShabana or Jaya Bachchan? #SaandKiAankh,” the user wrote.

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Gupta, who earned critical and commercial success for her role in Badhaai Ho!, agreed with the sentiment, saying, “Yes, I was just thinking about this. Hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai (At least cast us for the role that suit our age)”.

Oh really how nice of kangana https://t.co/Eisi8FOUPY — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel also replied to the tweet. She said that Kangana was also offered the film but she advised the makers to cast Neena and Ramya Krishnan instead. “Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains ...We will never have a Meryl Streep in India if we keep shamelessly displaying older women phobia like this... shame on you all Bolly filth... for promoting sexism in the name of feminism,” she said.

When another Twitter user commented the same, Neena praised Kangana for recommending her name. “Oh really how nice of Kangana,” she said.

The 60-year-old actor will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. Saand Ki Aankh is a Reliance Entertainment film, which marks the directorial debut of scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film hits the screens Diwali.

