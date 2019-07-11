Saand Ki Aankh teaser: Taapse Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar hit bull’s eye as they take on the world. Watch video

The first teaser of the much-awaited Saand Ki Aankh was released early Thursday and it promises to be a fun affair. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, the film is based on the real life story of Prakashi Tomar (82) and Chandro Tomar (87), the oldest woman shooters who hail from Uttar Pradesh. It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Sharing the teaser, Taapsee tweeted, “Ye to bus shuruat hai, kyuki tan buddha hove hain, man buddha na hove.” Bhumi also shared the video. The short video begins with a voiceover, “Hum sabne naani daadiyon ke bahut si kahaniyaa suni hain. Aaj mai aapko apni dadiyon ki kahani sunaaungi (We all have heard stories from our grandmothers, now listen to the story of my grandmothers.)” We then see Taapsee and Bhumi , as old women, learning shooting from Vineet Kumar Singh who essays the role of their tutor Dr Yashpal. When he asks them to focus on the target, invoking the fish’s eye from Mahabharata, Taapsee says, “Na Dactar, manne machli ki aankh na dikhe, manne to dikhe hai saand ki aankh, kyu jiji (No doctor, I don’t see the fish’s eye, I only see the bull’s eye)?” and Bhumi responds, “Wo kya kehte hain angreji me, Bull’s eye.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut on fight with journalist: ‘I beg you, please ban me’

Gearing up for the teaser, Taapsee sought blessings from Chandro and Prakashi and the women were quick to shower them with love. Taapsee tweeted,” Maari dadiyo ke aashirwad se.”

आशीर्वाद पूरा है बेटा लठ्ठ गाड़ देंगे 🙌🤝 — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) July 11, 2019

Being presented by Anurag Kashyap, Saand Ki Aankh also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Prakash Jha.

Talking about the film, Vineet had recently told HT, “The story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar is amazing and very inspiring. It’s a very important and amongst top four characters in the film. Here, I got chance to play a very different character. This is somewhere related to sports. Also, for the first time I got to play a role set in Western UP.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:24 IST