Step inside Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s cosy and peaceful home. Watch video

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:30 IST

Actor Neena Gupta and her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta opened the doors to their home for a special feature. The mother-daughter duo’s pristine and peaceful Mumbai home has got featured in Asian Paints’ video series which takes fans inside the home of their favourite stars.

The video shows Masaba and Neena guide the viewers inside their home, taking us through their living room, dining area and bedroom. They show fans their favourite spots, the artwork they have collected over the years and the greatest compliments they have received for their home.

Masaba and Neena’s fourth floor house is washed in white paint. It is just a minute walk away from the beach--one of the biggest reasons for Neena to choose this house over others. Their living room is brightly lit and holds a large L-shape couch. Both Neena and Masaba have their favourite spots to sit on the couch.

The large windows open to a small balcony gardens. This is where Masaba like to read a book or enjoy her coffee whenever it rains. “It’s like being in a garden on the fourth floor in Bombay. Which I think is quite unheard of,” she said.

Masaba and Neena said that their favourite thing to do is shop at the nearby Oshiwara market for old furniture. Neena likes to revamp the furniture with a fresh coat of paint and give it her own personalised spin.

Neena’s bedroom has wooden cupboard doors that she got from her older houses. The two also have a white vanity and a special arrangement to hold all their bangles. “One of the things we love doing together is eating our meals. We love gossiping,” Masaba said about her relationship with her mother. She added that the two keep shuffling things in the house which gives it a new look every few days.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 20:06 IST