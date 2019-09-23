Salman Khan has argument with photographer at Bigg Boss 13 launch, says if you have a problem, ban me. Watch

tv

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:17 IST

Actor Salman Khan got into a verbal tussle with a photographer at Monday’s Bigg Boss 13 launch in Mumbai. In a video shared online, the actor can be seen having a few words with a photographer, and saying, “If you have a problem with me, ban me.”

Following his outburst, Salman can be seen being restrained by a representative, and stays silent until the situation has been sorted. He does, however, not stop glaring at the person with whom he had a disagreement. A voice off screen can be heard saying, “Sorry for that, but if we continue like this then how will the show continue? I promise you that everyone will get an opportunity to click pictures.”

According to SpotboyE, the outburst happened when a photographer tried to block Salman’s way as the actor was trying to walk on to the stage. A visibly angry Salman then turned to the photographer and called him out for regularly being disruptive. Salman also made a plea to other press members to do something about the photographer in question.

Watch: Salman Khan gets into an argument during Bigg Boss Season 13 launch

Previously, the actor courted controversy when he was caught on video slapping a bodyguard for allegedly misbehaving with a child.

During the launch event, Salman was joined on stage by Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijlani and Puja Banerjee. They performed dance numbers for the press, and teased them with information about the upcoming 13th season of the reality show.

Speaking about the decision to move from Lovavala to Film City in Mumbai as the shooting location of the show, Salman said, “While Lonavala and Khandala received a lot of tourism and employment because of Bigg Boss, it was a challenge to handle the huge team. At Filmcity, getting resources will become easier and there is cost-cutting too. It is also easy for the stars to travel when they come for promotion. But the road has heavy traffic in the evening so it will get difficult.”

The actor also teased that the show will last for three months, as usual, but the last four weeks will be unlike fans have ever experienced. The show premieres on September 29.

