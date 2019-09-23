Bigg Boss 13 LIVE updates: Salman Khan makes joke about Sangeeta Bijlani

Actor Salman Khan hosted a press conference to unveil the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss, which is slated to premiere on September 29 at 9 pm. The actor was joined by Ameesha Patel on the stage but it is not clear if she will enter the reality show.

Talking about the reality show’s 13th season, Salman said, “While everyone says 13 is unlucky, it has been lucky for me. All good things happen on 13th for me. But this will be a tedha season.”

Earlier in the day, the channel debuted the first visuals from inside the new house, which is designed like a museum. Unlike the previous seasons, which were housed at a Lonavala facility, the new season of Bigg Boss will be shot at Film City in Mumbai.

5:35 pm IST IST Salman makes a joke about Sangeeta Bijlani Salman Khan asks co-presenter Arjun Bijlani if he is related to Sangeeta Bijlani. Salman and Sangeeta were engaged to be married several years ago.





5:30 pm IST IST Salman Khan is the soul of Bigg Boss Nina Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, says, “Salman Khan is the soul of Bigg Boss and the show will be incomplete without him. When Salman asks her ‘Why me?’ She says, “You are the best and people love you.” He says, “I get nightmares about it.”





5:25 pm IST IST Bigg Boss will be shot in Film City for the first time Head of content for Colors talks about the switch in location, says, “Lonavala ko bohot fayda hua karta tha revenue wise but the only issue is, whoever used to be employed there will no more happen.” They continued, “The travel part is going to be cut down... The other actors who want to promote their film, they don’t have to go all the way to Lonavala.” Nina Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, says, “The contestants will be young and hot.”





5:20 pm IST IST Salman promises a big change in the format “The first four weeks are gonna be ‘dhamaakedaar’,” Salman says. “There’s a strategic shift in the format and that is the surprise.” He added, “Viewers can expect to see two seasons packed in one”





5:10 pm IST IST Salman plays a game with Arjun Bijlani Salman Khan is having fun on stage, involving the journalists present at the press conference. They play a game of dumb charades as well.



