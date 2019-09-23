Inside Bigg Boss 13 house: Salman Khan’s show has museum as its theme, goes colourful and quirky. See pics

tv

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:19 IST

Actor Salman Khan is all set to launch the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss on Monday but the first look of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house is already out. While the last season was filmed at Lonavala, a new set has been specially erected for this season at Film City in Mumbai.

Unlike last year’s Beach House, the makers have erected a Bigg Boss Museum. Pictures of the house can easily be described as quirky as the colourful indoors have added elements like legs suspended in the air, kiss prints on walls painted in jigsaw designs, an upside down chessboard and much more.

The entrance of Bigg Boss 13 house is well decorated with lights and flowers.

The door that separates the indoor area from the garden has been designed into a huge Bigg Boss pattern with benches on each sides. Unlike the lively bedroom and dining area, the kitchen is comparatively sober with chipped white walls. The living room has graffiti on the walls and roots can be seen hanging as a chandelier over the dining table.

Step inside the Bigg Boss 13 living room.

Bigg Boss 13 sitting area is colourful and quirky.

The Bigg Boss 13 kitchen is decorated with cups and plates.

The Bigg Boss 13 living room has quirky photo frames and a colourful setting.

Here’s the Bigg Boss 13 house’s bedroom entrance.

The Bigg Boss 13 bedroom also has a sitting area.

The Bigg Boss 13 house uses a lot of graffiti on the walls.

The Bigg Boss 13 bathroom is big enough to be turned into a gossip area.

Omung Kumar, who has designed Bigg Boss 13 house, said in a statement, “I’m extremely excited for our contestants and viewers as we open the doors of our Bigg Boss Museum. We’ve very carefully crafted each wall with elements that reflect contestants’ ideologies that exemplify the game and its rules. There’s a wall with caricatures of different emotions that denote various shades of a person and the roles they will play through their days of lock-in, hoping to be victorious. The house becomes a home for them and therefore we have balanced out quirky modules with hush toned furniture and bright lighting that will also boost moods and amplify the set-up well.”

Unlike the last season which stretched for around three months, this season is expected to wrap up within a month. The grand premiere of the show will be aired on September 29 at 9 pm. The weekday episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. Leaked promos of the show confirm actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla’s participation this season. Other rumoured contestants include Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shivin Narang.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 11:11 IST