Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan plans to promote Mumbai Metro, may launch his show at Andheri metro station

tv

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:20 IST

Salman Khan is all set to return with the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss and may host the launch event at a metro station. In tune with Salman’s station master avatar seen in the first promo of the show, Bigg Boss 13 will be launched at a metro station in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday (September 23).

As fans gear up for the premiere of reality show Bigg Boss 13 on September 29, new promos of the Salman Khan show leaked online, triggering rumours that actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla are the two of the confirmed contestants this year.

A leaked video which appears to be an intro of the participants, shows a young, well-built man (while his face remains out of the frame) roaming around the pool area of the Bigg Boss house as a voice tells us ‘India ka most eligible single, famous, hot, naughty. Har kunwari karna chahe jis se mingle.Bigg Boss me aaoge to Kareeb se jaan jaoge, dekhna zarur warna pachtaoge (India’s most eligible single, famous, hot and naughty. Every single girl wants to mingle with him. You will get to know him better when you watch Bigg Boss).”

Also read: The Sky Is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar star in a playful and love-filled number. Watch

Meet 2nd Contestant who's promo has been released by makers#SiddharthShukla



As we exclusive break news that Devoleena & Siddharth as Two Big Face this year in #BB13



Follow @BiggBoss_takk

For all Exclusive Updates#BiggBoss_Tak

Aapko Rakhe Sabse Aage pic.twitter.com/o8SqZhowft — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_takk) September 19, 2019

Another video, shared on Bigg Boss official handle, shows a woman in a traditional get up, sitting in front of a temple. A voice over tells us, “Sabki nazar mein television ki agyakaari bahu par jo wo dikhti hai, wo to katai nahi hai. Real life me, single aur hot.” The face of the woman is blurred. The mentioned contestant is said to be actor Devoleena Chatterjee who shot to fame as Gopi Bahu on TV show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Kamya Punjabi then comes on screen to say “Ye interesting hai, aag laga degi wo!”

Yeh hai sabki favourite bahurani par @BiggBoss ke ghar mein inki adah laga degi aag! Kaun hai yeh?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss13, @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath, starting 29 Sept, 9 PM aur Mon-Fri, 10:30 PM. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/n4w5exVBh0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 at 9 pm while the weekday episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. According to various reports, other probable contestants rumoured to have been chosen for the show are Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shivin Narang. Like every season, the final names of the contestants will be revealed only during the inaugural episode of the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 16:17 IST