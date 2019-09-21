The Sky Is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar star in a playful and love-filled number. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:01 IST

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are like a breath of fresh air as they romance each other in the first song from The SKy Is Pink. Titled Dil Hi Toh Hai, the song was launched on Saturday.

The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra. Gulzar has penned down the breezy romantic number that also has English lyrics by Nikhil Paul George. The video opens with Priyanka hiding her face with the help of a helmet and a leather jacket as Farhan takes her on a bike ride on what looks like the alleys of a small town. Once they reach a house and get inside a room, they begin teasing and playing with each other with soulful lyrics in the background.

Sharing the song, Farhan tweeted,”Every love story needs a song. After all #DilHiTohHai Out now: http://bit.ly/TSIP-DilHiTohHai #TheSkyIsPink.”

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about young parents Aditi Chaudhary (Priyanka) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan), who lose their daughter Aisha (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis. The film is based on the real story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The film also traces the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha schooled by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC, trolled for not knowing about Ramayana. See funny memes

The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. She was last seen as a cop in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. The film is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 13:57 IST