Priyanka Chopra couldn’t stop crying after one The Sky Is Pink scene and kept saying ‘I am so sorry’, reveals Shonali Bose

Sep 16, 2019

Shonali Bose, who directed Priyanka Chopra in her next, The Sky Is Pink has revealed how the actor couldn’t stop crying after shooting an emotional scene. Talking about how Priyanka continued to cry even after the shot, Shonali told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “After I called ‘cut’, I hugged her and she couldn’t stop crying. She kept whispering, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. I know now what it means to lose a child. I am so sorry for Ishlu.’ I continued holding her.”

Shonali also revealed how Priyanka would call Rohit Saraf ‘Ishlu’, the way Shonali would call her late son Ishan by his nickname. “Priyanka heard me calling my Ishan that when I spoke about him and asked me, ‘Can I call him Ishlu in this scene?’ I just smiled from ear to ear,” she said.

Farhan Akhtar, director Shonali Bose and Priyanka Chopra attend a premiere for The Sky Is Pink on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival. ( Arthur Mola/Invision/AP )

The Sky Is Pink was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) during the weekend and received four-minute long standing ovation. Except Zaira Wasim, all the cast members including Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit attended the event along with Shonali and co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The Sky Is Pink is the story of real life couple Aditi and Niren Chaudhary who lost their 18-year-old daughter Aisha to pulmonary fibrosis. They had also joined the film’s cast on the red carpet and addressed the audience at the festival.

Niren Chaudhary, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Chaudhary, and Farhan Akhtar at The Sky is Pink premiere on day nine of the Toronto International Film Festival. ( AP )

Priyanka was called “outstanding” in the first reviews post the film screening. However, the actor termed Shonali the true star in a note shared on Instagram. She shared several stills from the film fest and captioned it: “A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience... Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story and for joining us at The Sky Is Pink world premiere. Shonali Bose, you are the true star of this film!”

Sep 16, 2019