Sonakshi Sinha schooled by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC, trolled for not knowing about Ramayana. See funny memes

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:13 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who appeared on game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently, found herself at the target of not just internet trolls and meme-generators but even the show host Amitabh Bachchan. She made two wrong guesses when Amitabh asked her a question on Ramayana, before making the final and correct guess on the show.

Sonakshi appeared on Friday’s episode of KBC 11 to support and help a contestant from Rajasthan . During the show, she was asked, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?” She got confused between four options - Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. The actor took a lifeline to answer the particular question and for the same, she faced a backlash from the netizens on Twitter. Hashtags #YoSonakshiSoDumb was among the top India trends on Twitter on Saturday.

Even Amitabh could not restrain himself from schooling the young actor. “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayana.Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father and uncles names are derived from Ramayan, you live in a house called Ramayana. How you not know for whom did Hanuman bring Jadibooti?)” To which Sonakshi replied, “Mujhe laga tha, lekin mai inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I thought it should be Lakshman but did not want to take any chance).” Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha laughed through the entire discussion as she sat among the audience.

One user shared a meme that had Sonakshi crying and saying, ‘Main astronaut banana chahti hu, scientist banana chahti hu, bus padhna nahi chahti.”

Another user shared an image from Prem Rog’s song Ye Galiyan Ya Chaubara Yaha Aana Na Dobara and wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan to #sonakshisinha after seeing her intelligence.#YoSonakshiSoDumb”

One of the users shared a hilarious still from Dabangg featuring Sonakshi and Salman Khan and wrote, “Thappad se dar nahi lagta sahab dar KBC ke questions se lagta hai.”

Another user shared a series of pictures on Twitter with one from the show and the other from the film Hera Pheri. “Just a scenario why Bollywood is considered crass and brainless..... Sonakshi Sinha requesting lifeline for this question is justifying that...” he wrote.

“Shatrughan Sinha (with brothers Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and sons Luv and Kush who all live in the home called Ramayana) after #sonakshisinha ‘s answer in #KBC11 #KBC,” chimed another user while sharing a GIF which said, “Are you serious right now?”

#sonakshisinha Her brothers Name are "LUV and KUSH", Her Father's name is "Shatrughan",Her house name is "Ramayana",and she still don't know about the Holy Ramayan..#sonakshisinha#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/v5xqTui1d1 — Surbhi (@Surbhi06969342) September 21, 2019

In another hilarious tweet, a user shared a picture of a man which will leave you in splits. “Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey to #sonakshisinha,” he tweeted.

One of the users took a jibe at the actor and called her a “hypocrat.” “This actress whose whole family is named after Ramayan don’t know an inch about anything about history of Ramayan and hypocrisy is that she proudly said dat she plyed role of scntist n “mission mangal” #shamesonakshi #sonakshisinha #KBC11 atleast that woman is mor educated N social than U,” the user wrote along with a picture of the host Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi and the contestant.

“Shatrughan Sinha left BJP because PM Modi’s scheme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao didn’t work on his daughter #sonakshisinha,” interrupted another while mocking at the star.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 13:13 IST