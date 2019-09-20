KBC 11: Cook Babita Tade wins Rs 1 crore, can you answer the Rs 7 cr question that stumped her?

tv

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:24 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, has found its second Rs 1 crore winner in the span of a week. After Sanoj Raj from Bihar took home Rs 1 crore, Babita Tade from Maharashtra has become the second contestant to win the prize money this season.

Babita, a midday meal cook from Amravati in Maharashtra, realised she knew the answer to the Rs 7 crore question only after she chose to opt out of the game with the prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Babita gave the correct answer to the question: “Which poet in the court of Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar wrote the ‘Dastan - e- Gadhar a personal account of the 1857 revolt?” The options were A. Mir Taqi Mir B. Mohammad Ibrahim Zauq C. Zahir Dehlvi D. Abu Al-Kasim Firdausi. She used her last remaining lifeline, expert’s help, to come up with the right answer and won Rs 1 crore. The correct answer was Zaheer Dehlvi.

Khichdi Kaku has a very special message for you before you tune in to Sony for a epic episode of #KBC11 tonight at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/UTZ1GbDLkR — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 19, 2019

She also tried to attempt the final question for Rs 7 crore but chose to quit for not being sure about the answer. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked the jackpot question, “Which of these states has had the most number of its governors become presidents of India?” The options were: A. Rajasthan B. Bihar C. Punjab D. Andhra Pradesh

On being asked to guess the answer, Babita replied, Bihar which was indeed the right answer.

Babita had revealed on the show that she cooks midday meal for around 450 kids in a day and is fondly called ‘Khichdi Kaku’. She earns Rs 1500 per month but still loves her job. She had said that she wanted to earn just enough prize money to buy a mobile phone.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla confirmed contestants, feature in leaked promo

Earlier, Sanoj Raj from Bihar’s Jehanabad district became the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore this season. The IAS aspirant didn’t do any special preparation for the show and said, “I was studying for civil services, so I didn’t do any extra preparation.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 10:22 IST