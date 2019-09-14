Kaun Banega Crorepati: Can you answer the Rs 7 cr question that stumped Sanoj Raj?

tv

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:35 IST

Bihar’s Sanoj Raj won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on Friday, making history. Sanoj couldn’t get the right answer to the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore, but he sure won hearts for the way he played the game with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

An IAS aspirant, Sanoj is currently based in Delhi, preparing for his UPSC exams. His interests lie in policy-making and implementation. He wants to make policies regarding health and environment.

When Sanoj faced the question that would win him Rs 1 crore rupees, the 25-year-old, despite knowing the answer, used the last remaining lifeline. The Rs 1 crore question was: “The father of which Chief Justice Of India was one of the first Chief Minister of an Indian state?” The correct answer being Ranjan Gogoi.

When Big B asked why he chose the lifeline when he knew the answer, Sanoj said that since he wouldn’t be able to use the lifeline for the Rs 7-crore question, he thought he might as well use it rather than let it go waste.

The 7 crore question was ‘Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first class century?’ The four options given to Sanoj were Baqa Jilani, Commandur Rangachari, Gogumal Kishenchand and Kanwar Rai Singh. The correct answer was Gogumal Kishenchand but the contestant bowed out of the game as he didn’t know the answer.

“I am feeling ecstatic on this win. It’s a landmark moment in my life and I only intend to move further hereon to achieve many more milestones. I believe hard work, passion and dedication towards your goals will make process of achieving them a lot more enjoyable,” Sanoj said.

“At present my joy is short-lived as I am focusing on my UPSC exams which as scheduled starting next week,” he added.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:34 IST