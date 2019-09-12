Kaun Banega Crorepati: IAS aspirant Sanoj Raj is season’s first crorepati, episode to air tonight

tv

Sep 12, 2019

The 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has found its first crorepati in Bihar’s Sanoj Raj. In a promo shared by Sony TV, host Amitabh Bachchan is seen declaring him the winner of Rs 1 crore prize money and prepare him for the jackpot Rs 7 crore question.

Sanoj, the promo shows, is an IAS aspirant who wishes to serve his country. A clip from his hometown shows him planting saplings and teaching kids in his community. “I can’t even believe it,” he says after winning Rs 1 crore. The promo ends with him attempting the Rs 7 crore question. The episodes featuring him will air on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday night, trainee pilot Himanshu Dhulia lost out on Rs 1 crore when he couldn’t answer the 14th question. He decided to quit the show and walk away with Rs 50 lakh. The question asked to him was “Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the ‘Sirr-e-Akbar’.” Himanshu knew the answer to the question but decided to not take the risk.

Sharing an anecdote from his life on the show, Amitabh recalled his bus ride days in Delhi with “good looking college-going ladies” when he was just a student. “I used to live near Teen Murti and take a bus for my daily commute to college. This bus used to go around the parliament and CP (Connaught Place) and further leave me at my university,” Amitabh said.

“Through this route, especially from CP, a lot of good looking college-going ladies from IP College, Miranda House, used to take this bus. So we used to eagerly wait for the stop to arrive faster and wait for beautiful ladies to get in,” he said. Hearing this, the studio audience was in splits.

He shared: “After many years, once I graduated from the university and was employed, I met one of the beautiful ladies who used to travel in my bus. Turns out that she had an interesting tale to tell me. She said ‘when you used to study in the university, and take the bus, we used to eagerly wait for the bus hoping to catch a glimpse of you’! And the story gets better after this… she said, she used to wait at the bus stop every day with a friend and a fellow student whose name was Pran. And each time the bus came, there was only one thought that crossed her mind - Pran (her friend) jaaye par Bachchan na jaaye!”

