Kaun Banega Crorepati: Himanshu Dhuria lost Rs 1 cr after this question, but Karan Johar knows the answer. Do you?

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:29 IST

Television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati recorded another big shocker on Tuesday evening. Nineteen-year-old trainee pilot Himanshu Dhuria lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore from the show, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Himanshu, quite ironically, knew the answer to the tricky question but decided to not risk the Rs 50 lakh he had already won. The question posed to him was about the Sirr-e-Akbar. “Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the ‘Sirr-e-Akbar’,” asked the question. The options provided were Abul Fazal, Shah Wallulah Dehlvi, Dara Shikoh and Ahmad al-Sirhindi.

"Who was the author of Sirre Akbar?" This question worth Rs 1 crore was asked in today's edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do u know the answer? pic.twitter.com/Rq7drvdGMi — Swadesh Singh (@swadesh171) September 10, 2019

If you know the answer, let us tell you that you are not the only one. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted on Tuesday night that he, too, knew the Rs 1 crore answer. “I knew the 1 crore answer!!!!!! #DARASHIKOH and so would you have @RanveerOfficial #TAKHT,” he wrote in his tweet.

Dara Shikoh was the eldest son and heir-apparent of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and the brother of Aurangzeb. He got the Upanishads translated from Sanskrit to Persian in 1657 so that they could be studied by Muslim scholars. Sirr-e-Akbar means The Greatest Mystery.

Ranveer Singh will play Dara Shikoh in Karan’s upcoming film Takht while Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangzeb. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also star in important roles. The filming on the movie has not yet begun.

Sanoj Raj is our season's first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/eVEuX7esNb — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 10, 2019

While Himanshu may have run out of luck by the Rs 1 crore question, looks like things will prove better for one Sanoj Raj. In a new promo released by Sony TV, Sanoj is seen celebrating as he wins Rs 1 crore and attempts the Rs 7 crore question. The episode will be telecast on Thursday and Friday.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 09:28 IST