Have you seen these latest pics of Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan?

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:45 IST

Mumbai and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. Spotting a star anywhere in the city is pretty normal. They are often seen at the various film studios that dot the city, or shooting at real locations across the city, at their gym or pilates sessions or even a dance class. They are also seen at restaurants and, many times, at the airport.

From Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi at a restaurant to Amitabh Bachchan and a host of others at an event, here is a look at all the stars who were seen out and about in Mumbai on Sunday.

Janhvi and Khushi went to Bastian on Sunday. Khushi was seen in simple red dress while Janhvi opted for a blue, printed jumpsuit. Janhvi was also seen at her pilates session earlier in the day. She had a black top and blue shorts on when seen outside her pilates class.

Khushi Kapoor was seen with her sister Janhvi at a restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at a restaurant and outside her pilates class. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Jeetendra attended an event in Mumbai where PV Sindhu was felicitated. Vivek Oberoi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anu Malik, Abhijeet and Raj Babbar were also seen at the event.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan pose at an event held to felicitate PV Sindhu (right). ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Raveena Tandon, Jeetendra and singer Anu Malik were also spotted at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were seen outside Mumbai airport. While Ritiesh chose a grey jacket for the flight, Genelia wore an orange one as they walked out.

Apart from Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia were also seen at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Pati Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were also seen at Mumbai airport. The actors were shooting in Lucknow for the film, a remake of 1978 film starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. Both Kartik and Ananya wore white coloured graphic tshirts. While Kartik paired it with dark denims, Ananya had a white shorts on.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan spotted at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan was also seen wearing a black tshirt and printed pants at the airport. He is currently working in dad David Dhawan’s reboot of his 1998 hit Coolie No 1 that originally featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new film will star Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun.

Varun Dhawan was spotted at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora was spotted outside her dance class.

Malaika Arora outside her dance class. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 19:44 IST