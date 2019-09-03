Janhvi Kapoor leaves for Singapore to unveil Sridevi’s Madame Tussauds statue, Boney Kapoor says she ‘lives forever’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:58 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is on her way to Singapore to unveil her late mother and actor Sridevi’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds on Wednesday. She was spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning by the paparazzi.

Janhvi was seen in a plain grey T-shirt and jeans as she hurriedly made her way inside the Mumbai airport. She smiled for the cameras and her assistant was seen carrying a small duffle bag for her.

Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/AxxHUgYnzt — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 3, 2019

Film producer and Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor shared the news of the wax figure on his Twitter account alongside a video that showed glimpses of the making of Sridevi’s wax figure. “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever,” Boney tweeted.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry is undeniable at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics

Madame Tussauds decided to add Srivedi’s wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on August 13. Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 12:58 IST